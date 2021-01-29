Published: 3:51 PM January 29, 2021

A firefighter wades through armpit deep water to a submerged car under the rail bridge at Green Lane, Thorpe End, only to find an elderly couple trapped. Picture: Alex and Matt Emmerson - Credit: Alex and Matt Emmerson

A road which was the scene of a dramatic Christmas Eve rescue could be closed for nearly a year after flooding problems.

Green Lane in Thorpe End currently has about 4ft deep water and Norfolk County Council has given approval for it to be closed from February 10 until January 2022.

This does not mean the road will necessarily remain closed for all that time but will allow engineers to work safely.

Norfolk County Council staff have been working on the current flooding under the railway bridge where firefighters previously waded into deep water to rescue a trapped elderly couple in December.

The flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End. - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Ian Mackie, county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, said there has been overwhelming support over the decision to close the road so far.

The closure will enable engineers to work safely over the coming months without requesting further notices.

Mr Mackie said: "Some parts of Green Lane will be open for access but this closure just ensures that it will be safe for staff and engineers, as well as the long-term safety of motorists.

"People need to take considerable care to avoid driving under there and need to engage with the warning and closure signs or they will put not only themselves at risk, but rescuers as well.

"However, the vast majority of motorists have been sensible and there are clear alternative routes via the NDR or Norwich."

New signage and depth guides, as well as a new drainage system to support the current pipes will be implemented as part of the work.

Great and Little Plumstead Parish Council clerk Tess Scott has welcomed the decision to close the road after the extent of the recent flooding.

She said: "It needs to be fixed. We have seen how scary it has been there.

"I am really glad Highways are looking at the issue. Every part of Norfolk has little flooding issues, but this is not a little issue. It is very dangerous and we are very lucky no-one has lost their lives because of it."

The clerk said a delivery van and BMW were recently stuck under the bridge, and believes some motorists will continue to ignore the roadworks unless a long-term solution is put in place.

And work is also ongoing for Green Lane to become part of the green infrastructure network.