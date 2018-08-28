Search

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

PUBLISHED: 10:39 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 09 January 2019

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

A new Indian restaurant in Norwich has shut its doors - but says it will reopen in the coming months.

Green Chilli, at 45 Magdalen Street, opened at the start of November in the former home of the Passage to India restaurant.

It serves authentic Indian and Bangladeshi food, with an “unexpected nod to British favourites”, its website says.

But on December 14 the restaurant posted on Facebook to say it was “closed until further notice”, apologising for any inconvenience.

And a note on the restaurant’s window said: “We are opening soon... Due to technical problem we are closed now.”

When contacted, the team said while they did not yet have a specific reopening date, they would be back in business in the next couple of months.

