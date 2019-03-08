From scotch eggs to cypriot skewers: plans for Beccles Food and Drink Festival announced

Stalls will be held in St Michael's Church. Picture: Charlotte James Photography & Events Archant

The Beccles Food and Drink Festival has revealed new food stalls as organisers announce its fifth year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the event, there will be music and entertainment for children. Picture: Charlotte James Photography & Events At the event, there will be music and entertainment for children. Picture: Charlotte James Photography & Events

Based around New Market, Sheepgate, in St Michael’s Church and the Public Hall, the festival runs from 10am till 4pm on May 25, and will include cookery demonstrations and talks, street food, music and children’s entertainment.

As well as familiar stalls, the festival has announced new traders selling gourmet goods such as artisan scotch eggs, Greek Cypriot skewers, Suffolk gin and vodka, and bacon relish, mayonnaise and mustard.

Paul Parravani, the lead organiser for the event, said: “With the success of the festival over the past four years, it is now a firm favourite with both local producers and the general public. Beccles Food and Drink Festival is well and truly locked into the Beccles calendar and this year’s event will feature more stalls than ever before with a wonderfully diverse range of local produce.”

For more information, visit www.becclesfoodfestival.co.uk.