Much-loved local radio stations rebranded under Hits Radio banner

KLFM's Simon Rowe on stage at Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

Six much-loved local radio stations are set to change names and be rebranded as part of a national network.

Radio Norwich offices. Picture: Google Radio Norwich offices. Picture: Google

Bauer Media said the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex-based stations it acquired in 2019 will join their Hits Radio Brand Network.

It said the integration would mean that Norfolk’s KLFM, North Norfolk Radio, Radio Norwich and The Beach will rebrand as Greatest Hits Radio, along with Suffolk’s Town 102 and Essex’s Dream 100.

It said all stations would deliver “the optimum mix of local content” that listeners value alongside content from nationally known presenters.

But the firm said in a statement: “These changes do unfortunately mean that some roles will be put into consultation and freelance contracts reviewed.

Agadoo world record dance run by Beach Radio at Great Yarmouth on Bank Holiday Monday.; Photo: Bill Smith Agadoo world record dance run by Beach Radio at Great Yarmouth on Bank Holiday Monday.; Photo: Bill Smith

“Bauer Media is fully committed to supporting all affected employees throughout this period and will be working closely with them over the months ahead. A period of consultation with employees potentially affected will commence today.”

Bauer said where possible, stations which previously were only accessible via FM or AM radio will secure a multi-platform digital future, with access to DAB digital radio.

Bauer said this was a crucial move in a radio market which is seeing a significant shift towards consumption on digital platforms and allows extended coverage for audiences.

Dee Ford CBE, group managing director radio at Bauer, said: “Audiences love and trust radio. Expanding the Hits Radio Brand Network will ensure listeners to these acquired stations benefit from multi-platform digital distribution meaning they can continue to broadcast in an increasingly competitive, digital and voice-activated world.

“This ensures the provision of local news and information, traffic and travel as well as access for advertisers to highly valued audiences.”

Graham Bryce, group managing director – Hits Radio Network Brand, said, “We are committed to ensuring the future of radio in local markets and serving the needs of our listeners and advertisers. However, our top priority right now will be to support those affected through this period.”

Hits Radio Brand Network comprises Hits Radio, Greatest Hits Radio and Country Hits Radio.