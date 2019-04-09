Search

Plastic sheeting causes train delays between Stowmarket and Diss

09 April, 2019 - 17:50
Rail operator Greater Anglia said services running between the two stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes on Tuesday evening. Picture: Archant

Archant

Trains between Stowmarket and Diss facing delays this evening due to plastic sheeting getting caught on the overhead wires.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said services running between the two stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes on Tuesday evening.

The company said Network Rail staff are on site and will have the issue resolved “as soon as possible”.

In a Twitter post Greater Anglia said: “Following plastic sheeting caught on the overhead electric wires between #Stowmarket and Diss all lines are now open.

“Services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. Disruption is expected until 19:00.”

