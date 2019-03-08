Trains to and from Norwich cancelled

Commuters are being advised to check before they travel this morning as a shortage of crew and faults has led to trains to be cancelled to and from Norwich.

The 6.45am Norwich to London Liverpool Street has been cancelled due to a train fault as has the 9am London Liverpool Street to Norwich.

Between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, the 6.52am due in Great Yarmouth at 7.26am has been cancelled due to a shortage of crew.

The 7.30am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich has also been cancelled.

For the lastest travel information visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.