Trains to and from Norwich cancelled
PUBLISHED: 07:22 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:22 25 October 2019
Archant
Commuters are being advised to check before they travel this morning as a shortage of crew and faults has led to trains to be cancelled to and from Norwich.
The 6.45am Norwich to London Liverpool Street has been cancelled due to a train fault as has the 9am London Liverpool Street to Norwich.
Between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, the 6.52am due in Great Yarmouth at 7.26am has been cancelled due to a shortage of crew.
The 7.30am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich has also been cancelled.
For the lastest travel information visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.
