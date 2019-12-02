Search

Train operator cancels 10 services due to faults

PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 02 December 2019

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and Lowestoft, London and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and Lowestoft, London and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. Picture: Archant

Archant

A number of trains to and from Norwich have been cancelled this morning (Monday).

Greater Anglia said the cancellations to services between the city and Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and London were due to train faults.

The cancelled services include: the 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth; the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich; the 8am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street; the 10.05am and 12.05pm services from Norwich to Lowestoft; the 10.30am service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich; and the 10.57am and 12.57pm services from Lowestoft to Norwich.

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich have also been suspended until further notice due to a train fault.

