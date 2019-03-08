Search

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:43 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 11 July 2019

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

Archant

New aerial pictures show some of the new Greater Anglia trains being housed in mid-Norfolk.

Greater Anglia took delivery of 24 of its new trains from Swiss company Stadler - and the first are expected to enter passenger-carrying service by the end of next month.

The mid-Norfolk heritage railway between Wymondham and Dereham has received 17 of the 24 four-car "bi-mode" electric/diesel units for regional services and the first two of the three-car units. More of the trains are being housed in Crown Point in Norwich.

It signals the next phase of Greater Anglia's plan to replace every single one of their current trains by next year, including 58 made by Stadler and 111 made by Bombardier in Derby.

The new fleet will have more seating and improved on-board facilities such as fast free wifi and improved passenger information screens.

Trains will also have automatic push button doors for getting on and off the train and a lower floor, which makes the train more accessible for people with wheelchairs and buggies.

The first of the new bi-mode trains is expected to enter service by the end of next month on services out of Norwich to Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, and Cambridge.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said the trains were likely to reach more routes across the region during the autumn as some of the existing trains were due to be handed back at the end of their leasing contracts.

The new fleet will now be tested at 110mph at the Railway Innovation and Development Centre testing track at Old Dalby, but the trains can only run up to 100mph when carrying passengers.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: "We know that the number one thing that customers want from us is that their train runs on time, so I am very pleased that we're doing that for the vast majority of our customers.

"We can't get complacent - we want to make sure that our trains are consistently on time and so we'll continue to monitor and review our performance second by second to see what we can do better."

