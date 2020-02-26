Search

Points failure causes disruption to train services

PUBLISHED: 09:15 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 26 February 2020

Lowestoft railway station. Picture: Station Regeneration East

Lowestoft railway station. Picture: Station Regeneration East

Archant

A points failure has caused disruption to train services running to and from Lowestoft station.

Greater Anglia said at 8.35am on Wednesday, February 26 that "trains are unable to arrive at or depart Lowestoft station" from either Ipswich, or Norwich.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website states: "Due to a points failure at Lowestoft all lines are blocked.

"Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 10am on February 26."

Commuters are advised that First bus are accepting rail tickets on the following buses: X2, X22, X21 to Lowestoft and Beccles.

There is also a limited rail replacement bus service in operation.

To keep up to date with train service alterations visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

