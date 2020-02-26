Points failure causes disruption to train services

Lowestoft railway station. Picture: Station Regeneration East Archant

A points failure has caused disruption to train services running to and from Lowestoft station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

❗ NEW: Points failure has just been reported at Lowestoft.



Trains are unable to arrive at or depart Lowestoft station. More info when available. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 26, 2020

Greater Anglia said at 8.35am on Wednesday, February 26 that "trains are unable to arrive at or depart Lowestoft station" from either Ipswich, or Norwich.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website states: "Due to a points failure at Lowestoft all lines are blocked.

"Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 10am on February 26."

Commuters are advised that First bus are accepting rail tickets on the following buses: X2, X22, X21 to Lowestoft and Beccles.

There is also a limited rail replacement bus service in operation.

To keep up to date with train service alterations visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

