Train cancellations and delays after points failure

PUBLISHED: 07:57 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 13 January 2020

A points failure has affected a number of Greater Anglia services this morning. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A points failure has affected a number of Greater Anglia services this morning. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Greater Anglia services to and from Norwich have been affected this morning after a points failure.

The issue between Colchester and Manningtree saw all lines blocked, affecting a number of early morning trains directly and continuing to cause congestion due to delays on some services.

Network Rail workers fixed the points failure and all lines reopened at around 7am, but a number of services are expected to be disrupted throughout the morning.

Trains to and from Norwich were affected, with congestion on the network expected to create more delays later in the morning.

Greater Anglia said on their website: "As a result of an earlier points failure between Colchester and Manningtree, trains departing from Colchester, Norwich, Ipswich and Harwich Town for Liverpool Street and services heading towards Norwich, Ipswich and Harwich Town are being disrupted. Services are subject to cancellations, alterations and delays.

"The points have now been fixed and all lines are now open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Elsewhere, the 6.48am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was cancelled due to a train fault, while the 9am train coming the other way will not run.

A train fault was also the reason why the 6.58am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich was cancelled.

