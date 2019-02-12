Trains delayed on Norwich to London line after vehicle hits bridge
PUBLISHED: 08:48 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 28 February 2019
Trains on the main line between Norwich and London have been delayed after a vehicle hit a bridge.
The vehicle strike on the line between Stowmarket and Diss caused the closure of the line, temporarily halting rail services.
Greater Anglia said the line has now reopened but passengers travelling on the line in both directions are likely to experience delays.
The operator has not said how long delays may continue for but said it aims to resume normal services “as soon as possible”.