Overrunning engineering works see main line trains cancelled and delayed

PUBLISHED: 06:50 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 19 November 2019

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Overrunning engineering works on a main line have seen a host of rail services cancelled this morning, including some directly affecting the region.

Greater Anglia has said that works between Shenfield and Chelmsford which were expected to be completed overnight, have spilled over into the morning, causing several services in and out the capital cancelled.

As a result, passengers on the 4.55am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street were left in Colchester, with the service terminating in the Essex town.

The changes have also seen the 7.30am service from Liverpool Street to Norwich cancelled, along with services between Ipswich and London.

A number of other trains serving Norwich and King's Lynn to and from the capital have also experienced delays as a result.

Those affected by the changes can make use of Greater Anglia's delay-repay service.

