Trains between Norwich and London cancelled due to signalling fault

Greater Anglia has announced trains have been cancelled. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Train travellers faced disruption, after a signalling fault between Norwich and Diss led to a string of cancellations.

The 5.30am, 6.24am and 8am services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street were cancelled, along with the 7.55am and 9am trains from London to Norwich and the 6.39am from Ipswich to Norwich.

Network Rail engineers went to investigate the problem and had repaired the fault by 8am.

Greater Anglia tweeted that trains were now running again but said: "Delays, alterations and cancellations may still occur."