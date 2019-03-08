Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Updated

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled due to signalling fault

PUBLISHED: 08:04 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 19 June 2019

Greater Anglia has announced trains have been cancelled. Picture: Sonya Brown

Greater Anglia has announced trains have been cancelled. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Train travellers faced disruption, after a signalling fault between Norwich and Diss led to a string of cancellations.

You may also want to watch:

The 5.30am, 6.24am and 8am services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street were cancelled, along with the 7.55am and 9am trains from London to Norwich and the 6.39am from Ipswich to Norwich.

Network Rail engineers went to investigate the problem and had repaired the fault by 8am.

Greater Anglia tweeted that trains were now running again but said: "Delays, alterations and cancellations may still occur."

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Stars line yellow carpet for UK premiere of Danny Boyle’s East Anglian-shot film Yesterday

Ed Sheeran (left), Lily James and Himesh Patel (right) attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Driver who tried to flee police caught after running into dead end

A driver tried to flee from Norwich police - and ran into a dead end. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled due to signalling fault

Greater Anglia has announced trains have been cancelled. Picture: Sonya Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists