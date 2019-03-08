String of train services cancelled due to faults

A number of Greater Anglia services have been cancelled due to train faults. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme. Archant

Train travellers are facing disruption today (Wednesday, October 16), with faults causing a number of cancellations of Greater Anglia services.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The 7.40am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 7.30am and 10am services from Liverpool Street to Norwich were all cancelled.

A fault also meant the 6.57am train from Great Yarmouth to Norwich was axed.

Other services scrapped due to faults were the 6.14am from Lowestoft to Ipswich and the 7.55am from Norwich to Lowestoft.