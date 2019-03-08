String of train services cancelled due to faults
PUBLISHED: 07:12 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 16 October 2019
Archant
Train travellers are facing disruption today (Wednesday, October 16), with faults causing a number of cancellations of Greater Anglia services.
You may also want to watch:
The 7.40am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 7.30am and 10am services from Liverpool Street to Norwich were all cancelled.
A fault also meant the 6.57am train from Great Yarmouth to Norwich was axed.
Other services scrapped due to faults were the 6.14am from Lowestoft to Ipswich and the 7.55am from Norwich to Lowestoft.