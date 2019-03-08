Fault causes train cancellations

A number of Greater Anglia services have been cancelled due to train faults. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme. Archant

A number of train services have been cancelled due to faults.

Greater Anglia cancelled four of its services on the morning of Wednesday, October 9, due to the problems.

The 6.45am train from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was cancelled, along with the 9am train from Liverpool Street to Norwich.

And the 6.11am service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth did not run, with the 6.58am train from Yarmouth to Norwich also cancelled.