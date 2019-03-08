Search

Six train services cancelled due to faults

PUBLISHED: 19:29 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:29 09 September 2019

Six Greater Anglia train services have been cancelled due to faults. Picture: Sonya Brown

Six Greater Anglia train services have been cancelled due to faults. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Six train services have been cancelled tonight (Monday, September 9) due to faults.

Greater Anglia said the 6pm service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street had been cancelled, along with the 8.30pm service from Norwich to London.

A fault has also cancelled the 7.02pm Norwich to Lowestoft train and the 7.55pm service from Lowestoft to Norwich.

And the 9.15pm trains from Norwich to Cambridge and the 10.55pm service from Cambridge to Norwich have also been cancelled.

