Trains cancelled due to faults and level crossing signal problems

Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to faults and signalling problems. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme. Archant

Train travellers have been hit by disruption, with no services running between Cromer and Sheringham due to a signal system fault.

Greater Anglia says a bus shuttle service will run between Cromer and Sheringham and vice versa all day, while the 10.45am from Norwich to Sheringham and 11.44am from Sheringham to Norwich has been completely cancelled.

They say the signalling equipment which controls the level crossings on the Norwich to Sheringham line has failed.

They say Network Rail engineers will be working on the equipment throughout the day.

Greater Anglia says tickets will be accepted on Sanders buses Coast Hopper 1 and 2 and X44.

There have also been a series of other cancellations.

The 6.14am from Lowestoft to Ipswich was cancelled, due to a train arriving late from the depot.

And train faults forced the cancellation of the 6.58am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, the 7.55am from Norwich to Lowestoft, the 7.44am from Saxmundham to Lowestoft and the 8.50am from Lowestoft to Norwich.

The 7.40am from Norwich to Liverpool Street and 10am from Liverpool Street to Norwich were cancelled due to faults.

And passengers travelling from Norwich to London could also face other delays due to signalling problems between Chelmsford and Ingatestone.