Search

Advanced search

Updated

Trains cancelled due to faults and level crossing signal problems

PUBLISHED: 07:13 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 27 November 2019

Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to faults and signalling problems. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to faults and signalling problems. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Archant

Train travellers have been hit by disruption, with no services running between Cromer and Sheringham due to a signal system fault.

Greater Anglia says a bus shuttle service will run between Cromer and Sheringham and vice versa all day, while the 10.45am from Norwich to Sheringham and 11.44am from Sheringham to Norwich has been completely cancelled.

They say the signalling equipment which controls the level crossings on the Norwich to Sheringham line has failed.

They say Network Rail engineers will be working on the equipment throughout the day.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia says tickets will be accepted on Sanders buses Coast Hopper 1 and 2 and X44.

There have also been a series of other cancellations.

The 6.14am from Lowestoft to Ipswich was cancelled, due to a train arriving late from the depot.

And train faults forced the cancellation of the 6.58am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, the 7.55am from Norwich to Lowestoft, the 7.44am from Saxmundham to Lowestoft and the 8.50am from Lowestoft to Norwich.

The 7.40am from Norwich to Liverpool Street and 10am from Liverpool Street to Norwich were cancelled due to faults.

And passengers travelling from Norwich to London could also face other delays due to signalling problems between Chelmsford and Ingatestone.

Most Read

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

New owner reveals major revamp plans for Norwich café

Sam McGhee (inset) is taking over the former People's Palace site in Norwich. Picture: Sam McGhee/Archant

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Three teens to appear in court following Norwich stab attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists