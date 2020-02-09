Search

Storm Ciara: Couple spend four hours zigzagging across region in train chaos

PUBLISHED: 14:50 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 09 February 2020

Jamie Klingler was stuck going back and forth to Norwich as she tried to make it to London in the Storm Ciara chaos. Picture: Jamie Klingler/Archant

Jamie Klingler was stuck going back and forth to Norwich as she tried to make it to London in the Storm Ciara chaos. Picture: Jamie Klingler/Archant

Archant

A businesswoman has told of her train travel chaos that left her zigzagging across the region as Storm Ciara struck.

Jamie Klingler, partner Jonathan Lowe and dog McNulty were stuck going back and forth to Norwich as they tried to make it to London in the Storm Ciara chaos. Picture: Jamie KlinglerJamie Klingler, partner Jonathan Lowe and dog McNulty were stuck going back and forth to Norwich as they tried to make it to London in the Storm Ciara chaos. Picture: Jamie Klingler

Trees were toppled, major roads and rail lines were blocked and thousands were left without power as gusts exceeding 60mph hit Norfolk on Sunday, February 9.

Jamie Klingler, 41, and her partner Jonathan Lowe, 45, were attending a 40th birthday party in Norwich over the weekend and needed to travel back to Shepherd's Bush, West London.

The couple, and pet dog McNulty, expected delays and left three hours early to try and avoid them. Despite this they were stuck travelling back and forth to Norwich.

Ms Klingler, founder of London Seafood Festival, said: "We were in Norwich for the 11.03am to London Liverpool Street.

Jamie Klingler was stuck going back and forth to Norwich as she tried to make in to London it the Storm Ciara chaos. Picture: Jamie KlinglerJamie Klingler was stuck going back and forth to Norwich as she tried to make in to London it the Storm Ciara chaos. Picture: Jamie Klingler

READ MORE: Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains - how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

"We were told to go to Ipswich and get a rail replacement but then told to get on a train to Ely and switch.

"Got as far as Thetford and got turned back to Norwich. At Thetford we were attempting to get a taxi with other passengers to Ely but an employee told us nothing was running although phone apps were all saying there were trains out of Ely."

Ms Klingler said as well as the route confusion the announcement system on the train was not working.

Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains are running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan GrimmerGreater Anglia's new Inter City trains are running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

"We need to get back to London for work," Ms Klingler added. "We didn't expect to spend four hours going back and forth to Thetford for no discernible reason.

READ MORE: Storm Ciara: Pool closed as part of roof falls off while people were swimming

"If you advise 100 people to go a certain route, there should be some contingency. A bus should have met us. Sending us back to Norwich with no bus in place isn't helpful."

A Greater Anglia Spokesman said that all Sunday tickets would be accepted on Monday, February 10. They also asked passengers to check information before travelling and to only do so if absolutely necessary.

On Twitter Greater Anglia put out warnings. It said: "Storm Ciara is having a major effect on the railway today causing delays and cancellations and line suspensions on some routes.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

