Lineside fire halts trains on Norwich routes

Updated

A number of train services from Norwich have been suspended after a lineside fire - Credit: Archant

A fire near by a railway line has caused disruption to a number of services in and out of Norwich.

Greater Anglia confirmed a lineside fire between Norwich and Brundall has caused lines from the city to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Sheringham to become blocked on Monday (May 30) afternoon.

The train service said the incident had caused damage to signalling cables just outside Norwich station, which has led to the services being disrupted.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “Services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Sheringham are currently unable to run. This is due to a signal fault, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, between Norwich and Brundall.

“Network Rail engineers are now on site and working to fix the problem. Rail replacement buses are running, and customers can also use their rail tickets to board local buses on the affected routes.

“We are very sorry for the disruption. Anyone who is delayed for more than 15 minutes can claim delay repay at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay”

Network Rail engineers are on the way to assess the damage.

⚠ NEW : Due to a line-side fire between Norwich and #Brundall all lines are blocked. Disruption is expected until further notice.



Train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth via Acle may be cancelled. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 30, 2022

Greater Anglia is trying to source buses in order to run rail replacement services.