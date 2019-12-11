More than 80 train cancellations as Greater Anglia woes continue

Train travellers are facing another day of disruption in the region today, with a string of cancellations amid ongoing investigations over signalling problems.

More than 80 Greater Anglia trains in the region have been cancelled today (Wednesday, December 11).

Trains which have been cancelled include the 6.11am, 8.37am, 12.36pm and 5.36pm from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, the 6.14am, 6.41am, 10.07am, 12.07pm, 2.07pm, 4.07pm, 6.07pm and 8.07pm from Lowestoft to Ipswich, the 10.17am, 12.17pm, 2.17pm, 3.54pm, 6.13pm and 8.17pm from Ipswich to Lowestoft.

The 6.31am, 11.44am, 1.44pm, 3.46pm and 5.49pm from Sheringham to Norwich, the 10.45am, 12.45pm, 2.45pm and 4.45pm from Norwich to Sheringham, the 6.58am, 9.17am, 1.17pm and 6.17pm from Yarmouth to Norwich, the 7.40am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, the 7.44am from Saxmundham to Lowestoft and the 10am from Liverpool Street to Norwich have all been cancelled due to faults.

And services between Norwich and Sheringham continue to be disrupted while investigations into signalling problems continue.

Trains from Norwich are terminating and starting from Cromer, with replacement buses between Cromer and Sheringham. Greater Anglia tickets are also being accepted on Sanders buses 44, 44a, x44 and x40.

There is also disruption between Cambridge and Norwich via Ely and Thetford due to the signalling issues.

Norwich to Cambridge services are terminating and starting at Ely.

Problems have been going on since last week, with investigations looking into whether Greater Anglia's £1.4bn fleet of new electric trains are behind some of the delays.

On November 24, one of the new trains was one-quarter of a second from tragedy at Thorpe End level crossing. It almost hit a car when the crossing's barriers were lifted with the train fast approaching.

The near miss is being investigated by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, with the communication between the new trains and sensors which control level crossings one of the potential factors being considered.

Yesterday, a joint statement was issued by Mark Budden, Network Rail Anglia route director and Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director.

It said: "We are extremely sorry for the continued disruption to passengers using regional routes in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"Our engineers have been working round the clock to investigate why we are having problems with the track signalling system, which has led to us reducing the number of services we can run.

"We are examining every factor including components of the signalling system, the impact of leaf fall, and the interaction between the signalling system and passenger trains, old and new.

"We both fully appreciate that this situation is extremely frustrating for passengers and it is an absolute priority for us to get these problems resolved as soon as possible.

"We will provide a further update as soon we have more detail. We plan to restore normal services for our passengers as soon as we can.

"In the meantime, Greater Anglia is making sure that customers can still complete their journeys."

