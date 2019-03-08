Search

Dozens of trains cancelled to and from Norwich due to train faults

PUBLISHED: 07:25 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 23 July 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Commuters are facing delays and cancellations today due to train faults.

Greater Anglia have announced 30 train cancellations this morning affecting services between Norwich, London and the coast throughout the day.

The majority of the cancellations are due to train faults.

Between Norwich and London the 6.24am to London Liverpool Street has been cancelled as has the 7.05, 12pm, 5.03pm and 7.03pm. In the opposite direction the 7.55am, 9.30am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm services have also been cancelled.

Services between Norwich and Cambridge are also affected.

The 6.33am Norwich to Cambridge is cancelled due to a train fault, as are the 9.40am, 3.40pm and 6.40pm services. The 8.09am, 11.09am, 5.10pm and 8.19pm services from Cambridge to Norwich have also been cancelled.

Services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft have also been affected by the cancellations.

The 7.47am and 2.47pm from Lowestoft to Norwich are cancelled as are the 9.17am, 11.17am, 1.17pm and 6,17pm from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

Services running in the opposite direction are also subject to cancellations this morning and this afternoon.

For the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.

