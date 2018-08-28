Number of Greater Anglia train cancellations
PUBLISHED: 06:55 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:04 05 November 2018
A number of trains have been cancelled between Norwich, Ipswich and London this morning.
Train operator Greater Anglia has said the cancellations are due to a train fault.
There is also a cancellation on the Saxmundham to Lowestoft line.
The cancelled services include:
6:39 Ipswich to Norwcih
7:40 Norwich to London Liverpool Street
07:44 Saxmundham to Lowestoft
10:00 London Liverpool Street to Norwich