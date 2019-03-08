Search

Advanced search

Trains cancelled due to faults

PUBLISHED: 20:07 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 10 October 2019

Trains have been cancelled due to faults this evening. Picture: Denise Bradley

Trains have been cancelled due to faults this evening. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Train faults are causing problems for passengers.

Greater Anglia have cancelled five of its services due to faults to and from Norwich this evening (Wednesday, October 10).

The 7pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 9.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich have both been cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Routes from Great Yarmouth and Norwich have also been affected.

Both the 7.40pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 8.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich have been cancelled.

And the 9.05pm Norwich to Lowestoft has been cancelled.

For more information and journey updates, visit the Greater Anglia website

Most Read

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Revealed: Tactics to combat hare coursing

Thie vehicle suspected of being used by coursers ended up in a ditch Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Airport scheme to bring in 1.4m passengers gets City Hall backing

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: Submitted

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Traders hit back at Prince of Wales Road’s ‘completely unjust’ reputation for violence

Police called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: David Cross

Father’s heartbreak after eight-year-old son is ‘abducted’ by mother and taken to Russia

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘He had a fabulous life’: Tributes pour in for popular hairdresser

Nick Whyte, who died aged 59, was a successful hairdresser who opened more than 20 salons in East Anglia.

Norwich scoops second major architecture award

The innovative project won the sustainable category at the RegioStars awards in Brussels. Picture: Hudson Architects

Canaries’ injury curse strikes again as McLean pulls out of Scotland squad ahead of Russia clash

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has pulled out of the Scotland squad due to injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists