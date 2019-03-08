Search

Faults cause cancellations of Norwich, Great Yarmouth and London trains

PUBLISHED: 16:28 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 29 September 2019

Faults caused a number of Greater Anglia train cancellations. Picture: Sonya Brown

Faults caused a number of Greater Anglia train cancellations. Picture: Sonya Brown

Faults have led to the cancellation of a number of train services in Norfolk.

Greater Anglia said trains affected on Sunday (September 29) included the 1.22pm, 3.22pm and 5.22pm services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and the 12.45pm and 4.45pm from Norwich to Great Yarmouth.

The 3.22pm from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 6pm from London Liverpool Street to Norwich were also cancelled due to a fault.

