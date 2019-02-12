Train passengers face disruptions on morning journey
PUBLISHED: 07:30 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:49 12 February 2019
Train passengers travelling from Great Yarmouth to Norwich are facing disruption this morning.
The 7.30 am (Tuesday, February 2, 2019) Greater Anglia train from Great Yarmouth to Norwich has been cancelled due to a train fault, with those travelling from Acle, Lingwood, Brundall and Brundall Gardens also affected.
The 8.17 am service is running as normal.
Stay up to date with rail via the Greater Anglia journey checker.