Train passengers face disruptions on morning journey

Greater Anglia train at station Archant

Train passengers travelling from Great Yarmouth to Norwich are facing disruption this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 7.30 am (Tuesday, February 2, 2019) Greater Anglia train from Great Yarmouth to Norwich has been cancelled due to a train fault, with those travelling from Acle, Lingwood, Brundall and Brundall Gardens also affected.

The 8.17 am service is running as normal.

Stay up to date with rail via the Greater Anglia journey checker.