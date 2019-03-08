Fault causes train trouble for commuters

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Commuters are being warned to check before they travel following cancellations to trains to and from Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A train fault has caused a number of services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth to be cancelled this morning.

The 6.52am from the city to Great Yarmouth has been cancelled as has the 8.09am service.

You may also want to watch:

In the opposite direction, the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich have also been cancelled.

Elsewhere on the network the 5.30am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street has been delayed by six minutes due to a train fault and the 6.33am Norwich to Cambridge service has been delayed by 13 minutes due to signalling problems.

The 7am from Cambridge due to arrive in Norwich at 8.30am has been delayed by eight minutes due to a problem at a level crossing.

For the latest train updates visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.