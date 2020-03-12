Search

Greater Anglia saves the trolley - up to a point

PUBLISHED: 14:47 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 12 March 2020

Greater Anglia has announced a u-turn on its decision to scrap catering services on Sunday trains between Norwich and London. Picture: Monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Greater Anglia has announced a u-turn on its decision to scrap catering services on Sunday trains between Norwich and London. Picture: Monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

monkeybusinessimages

The catering trolley has been saved from the axe on Sundays on the Norwich to London line after a change of heart by Greater Anglia.

But the rail franchisee has refused to bow to pressure completely, with the axe falling on the trolley on selected midweek and Saturday services.

In December, the train operator announced it would be axing catering services on some early morning intercity services on Monday to Saturday and all day on Sundays.

The reason for the decision, which was due to come into force in January, was because the option was 'no longer economically viable'.

Now, the company has announced a partial u-turn on the decision, telling passengers it would retain an at-seat trolley service on all Sunday services.

But the reversal will not affect the other early morning services on Mondays to Saturdays, which have had catering facilities cut.

Passengers travelling from Norwich to London, Monday to Friday on the 5am and 5.30am services, or the 7.30am and 7.55am trains from London to Norwich will still no longer be able to buy refreshments on board.

And neither will customers travelling on the Saturday 5am, 5.30am and 6am services between Norwich and London or the 7.30am, 8am and 8.30am from the capital.

You may also want to watch:

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: 'Following a review, we are pleased to be able to confirm that we will continue to provide on-train catering on our intercity services on Sundays.

'We hope that customers will enjoy the excellent range of refreshments available from the at-seat trolley service and that the opportunity to have a drink and a snack during their journey adds to their experience of travelling by train.

'We continue to provide catering on the majority of our intercity services throughout the week.

'Our new intercity trains have been built with a café bar, so we can provide a café bar service or an at-seat trolley service or both.

'We have invested heavily to improve the quality and choice of food and drink outlets at our stations, giving customers even more choice about where and what they choose to buy.'

The reinstated Sunday catering service will not operate on Sundays where engineering works are taking place on the Norwich to London mainline.

