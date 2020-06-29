Greater Anglia to resume most services next week

The new Greater Anglia train arrives at London Liverpool Street. Pic: Greater Anglia. Greater Anglia

An extra 46,000 seats will become available on Greater Anglia services from next week as more people return to work.

The company said it would re-introduce a full timetable on most services from Monday, July 6, although the Norwich to London intercity service will still operate at a reduced capacity.

The intercity service will have an extra 18 trains a day on weekdays at peak times and catering services will be available.

All ticket offices will reopen in the week from July 5, but customers are advised to buy ahead online as fewer windows will be open to allow staff to social distance.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “With the further easing of the lockdown, we expect more passengers will be using our trains, so it makes sense to increase services in line with the likely demand.

“We will be running almost 93 per cent of the normal schedule, providing more services for customers who need to travel by train for work, business or leisure. However, at this stage, we are still asking customers only to travel by train where necessary.”

Since June 15, it has been mandatory for passengers using public transport to wear a face covering to reduce the spread of coronavirus. There are exceptions, including children under the age of 11 and people with a disability or illness which means they cannot wear a covering.

When travelling customers are advised to spend as little time at stations as possible and should use the whole length of the platform and trains.

Safety measures including one way systems and signs will remain in place.

Mr Burles added: “Please help us to help you keep our customers and staff as safe as possible from the virus by wearing a face covering on our stations and trains and following guidelines and instructions for social distancing.”

The Norwich to London intercity service will run hourly between 5am and 10pm. The first train from London will leave at 6.25am, then 7.30am through to 11.30pm.

Additional services from Norwich will be at 5.30am, 6.48am, 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am then in the afternoon hourly from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Returning from London, extra trains are available on the hour between 7am and 2pm, 5pm, 5.50pm and 7.02pm.