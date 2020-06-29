Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia to resume most services next week

PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 June 2020

The new Greater Anglia train arrives at London Liverpool Street. Pic: Greater Anglia.

The new Greater Anglia train arrives at London Liverpool Street. Pic: Greater Anglia.

Greater Anglia

An extra 46,000 seats will become available on Greater Anglia services from next week as more people return to work.

The company said it would re-introduce a full timetable on most services from Monday, July 6, although the Norwich to London intercity service will still operate at a reduced capacity.

The intercity service will have an extra 18 trains a day on weekdays at peak times and catering services will be available.

All ticket offices will reopen in the week from July 5, but customers are advised to buy ahead online as fewer windows will be open to allow staff to social distance.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “With the further easing of the lockdown, we expect more passengers will be using our trains, so it makes sense to increase services in line with the likely demand.

“We will be running almost 93 per cent of the normal schedule, providing more services for customers who need to travel by train for work, business or leisure. 　However, at this stage, we are still asking customers only to travel by train where necessary.”

Since June 15, it has been mandatory for passengers using public transport to wear a face covering to reduce the spread of coronavirus. There are exceptions, including children under the age of 11 and people with a disability or illness which means they cannot wear a covering.

When travelling customers are advised to spend as little time at stations as possible and should use the whole length of the platform and trains.

Safety measures including one way systems and signs will remain in place.

Mr Burles added: “Please help us to help you keep our customers and staff as safe as possible from the virus by wearing a face covering on our stations and trains and following guidelines and instructions for social distancing.”

You may also want to watch:

The Norwich to London intercity service will run hourly between 5am and 10pm. The first train from London will leave at 6.25am, then 7.30am through to 11.30pm.

Additional services from Norwich will be at 5.30am, 6.48am, 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am then in the afternoon hourly from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Returning from London, extra trains are available on the hour between 7am and 2pm, 5pm, 5.50pm and 7.02pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Man left with fractured eye sockets and broken nose after attack by trio

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Charity founded by “Mr Norwich City” hands out £8m in grants

NORWICH CITY V. SWINDON. IWAN ROBERTS, PLAYER OF THE YEAR, RECEIVES THE BARRY BUTLER TROPHY FRON GEOFFREY WATLING.