Greater Anglia ticket machines 'not printing tickets'
PUBLISHED: 08:31 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 28 June 2019
Archant
People using Greater Anglia trains have been warned of problems with ticket machines.
The operator said on Friday morning that it was experiencing a network-wide issue with ticket vending machines not printing tickets.
Customers are being asked to show their booking reference to a member of staff when asked.
On Twitter Greater Anglia also said that the 9am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service would be cancelled due to a signalling system fault.