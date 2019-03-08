Search

Greater Anglia ticket machines 'not printing tickets'

PUBLISHED: 08:31 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 28 June 2019

Greater Anglia is experiencing a problem with its ticket machines. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

People using Greater Anglia trains have been warned of problems with ticket machines.

The operator said on Friday morning that it was experiencing a network-wide issue with ticket vending machines not printing tickets.

Customers are being asked to show their booking reference to a member of staff when asked.

On Twitter Greater Anglia also said that the 9am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service would be cancelled due to a signalling system fault.

