Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch: the first of Greater Anglia’s new Swiss-made trains travelling the region

PUBLISHED: 11:10 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 28 February 2019

The first of Greater Anglia’s brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich on Thursday (February 28).

The first of Greater Anglia’s brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich on Thursday (February 28).

Archant

Norfolk commuters will hope new trains being rolled out on the regional network keep time with the same precision as Swiss-made watches, as Greater Anglia tests the first of its new long electric trains made in the Alpine country.

The first of Greater Anglia’s brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich on Thursday (February 28).The first of Greater Anglia’s brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich on Thursday (February 28).

The 12-carriage long train is one of ten which will replace the current trains on the Stansted Express route between London Liverpool Street and Stansted airport.

On Thursday (February 28) the train completed its journey from Switzerland to Norwich, where it will be put through a series of safety and performance tests before it is passed fit for passenger service.

The train is the same model as the new Intercity trains, also being made by Stadler, to replace the current slam-door trains which run between Norwich and Liverpool Street.

Although they look the same from the outside, the interiors are fitted out differently, with the new Intercity trains including a cafe-bar and first-class seating area, not available on the new Stansted Express trains.

All of the new Swiss-made electric trains are longer, with more seats, plugs and USB sockets and air-conditioning.

They will have fast free wifi and improved passenger information screens.

Greater Anglia is getting ten new Stansted Express trains and ten new Intercity trains.

Ian McConnell, Greater Anglia Franchising and Programmes Director, said: “It was an incredible sight to see this long modern-looking train travelling along our line. It’s a glimpse of the near future, when they will be carrying more passengers in comfort and style between Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and London.”

Testing is due to start on the new Stansted Express train later in March.

Engineers will initially test its performance at different speeds on different tracks at night between Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester.

They will then test the train at night between Norwich and Diss to make sure that the train is fully compatible with Network Rail’s signalling system.

Greater Anglia is replacing every single existing train with brand new trains, including 58 made by Stadler and 111 made by Bombardier in Derby.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk town might finally be getting a Wetherspoon pub after five-year saga

North Walsham might finally get a JD Wetherspoon pub. The popular chain and North Norfolk District Council have said an exhange of contracts was expected soon. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after hitting telegraph pole

The crash happened on the A1088 close to Fakenham Magna. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists