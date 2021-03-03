Volunteers create havens for wildlife at rail stations across East Anglia
- Credit: Greater Anglia
Stations across East Anglia are becoming a haven for local wildlife, as volunteers have been working hard to create thriving platform gardens.
Greater Anglia’s team of station adopters – who help to look after their rail stations for the benefit of their communities – increased the total area of station garden across the network by 14pc last year and devoted much of it to creating wildlife friendly areas.
The volunteers tended to over 6,400m sq of railway land, which will provide habitats for local wildlife as well as making the stations more attractive and welcoming.
This includes stations such as Brundall Gardens and Thetford in Norfolk, as well as sites in Suffolk, Essex and Hertfordshire.
Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager Alan Neville said: “Thanks to the care and attention of our team of station adopters, we have thousands upon thousands of plants thriving at our rail stations which helps not only to make them more welcoming, but are benefiting the environment too.”