Volunteers create havens for wildlife at rail stations across East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:40 PM March 3, 2021   
Daffodils growing at Thetford rail station.

Daffodils growing at Thetford rail station. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Stations across East Anglia are becoming a haven for local wildlife, as volunteers have been working hard to create thriving platform gardens. 

Greater Anglia’s team of station adopters – who help to look after their rail stations for the benefit of their communities – increased the total area of station garden across the network by 14pc last year and devoted much of it to creating wildlife friendly areas. 

Greater Anglia’s team of station adopters at Derby Road station in Ipswich.

Greater Anglia’s team of station adopters at Derby Road station in Ipswich. - Credit: Greater Anglia

The volunteers tended to over 6,400m sq of railway land, which will provide habitats for local wildlife as well as making the stations more attractive and welcoming. 

This includes stations such as Brundall Gardens and Thetford in Norfolk, as well as sites in Suffolk, Essex and Hertfordshire. 

Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager Alan Neville said: “Thanks to the care and attention of our team of station adopters, we have thousands upon thousands of plants thriving at our rail stations which helps not only to make them more welcoming, but are benefiting the environment too.” 

Flowers have been attracting wildlife at Ingatestone rail station.

Flowers have been attracting wildlife at Ingatestone rail station. - Credit: Greater Anglia

A slow worm was found at Bures rail station.

A slow worm was found at Bures rail station. - Credit: Greater Anglia

March rail station memorial garden.

March rail station memorial garden. - Credit: Greater Anglia


You may also want to watch:

