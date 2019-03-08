Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Cancellations and alterations on trains between Norwich and the coast

PUBLISHED: 07:15 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 16 May 2019

Greater Anglia said overrunning engineering works and faults had caused problems for trains between Norwich, Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft on Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia said overrunning engineering works and faults had caused problems for trains between Norwich, Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft on Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Trains to Sheringham will be disrupted on Thursday due to overrunning engineering works.

The North Norfolk Railway at Sheringham. Trains between Norwich and Sheringham have been disrupted due to overrunning engineering works, Greater Anglia said. Picture: ARCHANTThe North Norfolk Railway at Sheringham. Trains between Norwich and Sheringham have been disrupted due to overrunning engineering works, Greater Anglia said. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia said trains would not be calling at Sheringham or Weston Runton due to overrunning platform extension works.

On Twitter the operator said that the 12.45pm service from Norwich to Sheringham would terminate at Cromer, while the 7.16am and 1.44pm services from Sheringham to Norwich will both start from Cromer (at 7.27am and 1.55pm respectively) "due to engineering works not being finished on time".

You may also want to watch:

Replacement buses will be running between Cromer and Sheringham. A full list of cancellations is available on the Greater Anglia website.

A passenger flagged up to Greater Anglia a sign at Norwich railway station on Wednesday evening, which suggested the reopening of the line between Sheringham and Cromer had been put back to Wednesday, May 22. A Greater Anglia spokesman confirmed they would investigate.

Meanwhile, a number of morning train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft have been cancelled due to a train fault.

The 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, the 10.05am service from Norwich to Lowestoft and the 10.57am service from Lowestoft to Norwich have all been affected.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists