Cancellations and alterations on trains between Norwich and the coast

Greater Anglia said overrunning engineering works and faults had caused problems for trains between Norwich, Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft on Thursday morning. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Trains to Sheringham will be disrupted on Thursday due to overrunning engineering works.

The North Norfolk Railway at Sheringham. Trains between Norwich and Sheringham have been disrupted due to overrunning engineering works, Greater Anglia said. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia said trains would not be calling at Sheringham or Weston Runton due to overrunning platform extension works.

On Twitter the operator said that the 12.45pm service from Norwich to Sheringham would terminate at Cromer, while the 7.16am and 1.44pm services from Sheringham to Norwich will both start from Cromer (at 7.27am and 1.55pm respectively) "due to engineering works not being finished on time".

Replacement buses will be running between Cromer and Sheringham. A full list of cancellations is available on the Greater Anglia website.

❗ Buses running between Sheringham & Cromer until May 16th due to Platform extension works https://t.co/vrV1J02GHL pic.twitter.com/A5L7kNpt6H — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 16, 2019

A passenger flagged up to Greater Anglia a sign at Norwich railway station on Wednesday evening, which suggested the reopening of the line between Sheringham and Cromer had been put back to Wednesday, May 22. A Greater Anglia spokesman confirmed they would investigate.

Meanwhile, a number of morning train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft have been cancelled due to a train fault.

The 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, the 10.05am service from Norwich to Lowestoft and the 10.57am service from Lowestoft to Norwich have all been affected.