Broken rail causes train disruption

PUBLISHED: 12:35 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 12 November 2019

Greater Anglia services have been disrupted by a broken rail between Norwich and Brundall. Picture: Archant

Archant

A broken rail on the line between Norwich and Brundall has caused delays to train services.

Some services were cancelled after the broken rail was discovered on Tuesday at the Whitlingham junction.

Network Rail has mended the rail and services have resumed, but Greater Anglia warned passengers to expect some disruption to services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Lowestoft until at least 2pm.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on the X1 and X2 bus routes.

