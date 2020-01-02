'Same old waffle': trains cancelled on day of ticket price rises

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled as rail fare increases came into force. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A number of Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled this morning - on the day rail fare increases came into force across the network.

Seven early-morning services operated by the company - including three travelling either to or from Norwich - were cancelled on the first day of normal service in the New Year.

It comes as fares went up by an average of 2.6pc, which had already sparked anger amid months of disruption caused by signalling issues and problems with new trains.

Due to the increases, those who buy an annual standard pass from Norwich to London will now pay just over £8,600 - a rise of more than £200.

Despite this, the 6.24am service to London Liverpool Street on Thursday, January 2 was cancelled due to a train fault, as was the following train at 6.48am.

The 6.35am Lowestoft to Norwich service also did not run, as a train was late to leave the depot.

Elsewhere, trains from Colchester, Stowmarket, Clacton-on-Sea and Ipswich were also disrupted.

Passengers commented on Twitter to voice their frustration after their journeys were affected.

Kirsty Herrington said: "How can you possibly justify charging over £7k for season tickets when you can't even run a half decent train service?"

Kate Webb said: "Another broken down train... Last year, this year same old waffle."

While @colc63 said: "Two intercity cancellations for the morning peak. Balance of the service is shortformed. Happy fare increase day."