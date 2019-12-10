More than 80 trains cancelled in East Anglia as widespread disruption continues

Problems with the new Greater Anglia trains include software issues and their communication with the track. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme. Archant

More than 80 trains have been cancelled in East Anglia as problems with Greater Anglia's new multi-million pound trains escalate.

The operator has suspended some services on Tuesday between Peterborough and Ipswich, Norwich and Sheringham, Norwich and London Liverpool Street, Cambridge and Ipswich, Lowestoft and Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Norwich, and Felixstowe and Ipswich.

The train company warned passengers the disruption would continue "until further notice", and advised customers to keep up to date with the latest changes via its live journey checker.

It follows the cancellation of around 150 cancellations on Monday.

