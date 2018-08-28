Search

Advanced search

Train passengers warned to check before they travel

PUBLISHED: 08:28 16 December 2018

Alteration works: passengers are being warned to check before they travel Photo: Steve Adams

Alteration works: passengers are being warned to check before they travel Photo: Steve Adams

Archant

Rail passengers are being warned to check before they travel today due to series of engineering works on mainline and rural services to and from Norwich.

The majority of alterations affect routes from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and from Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft.

• Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

Due to signalling works, no direct trains will run between Buckenham, Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth. All Norwich to Great Yarmouth trains that previously went via Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham will run via Acle.

Passengers from Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham wishing to travel to Great Yarmouth will need to travel to Brundall or Norwich and change trains for Great Yarmouth. Due to the changes journey times will be longer.

• Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft

As a result of a major project work to increase train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe, the line will be closed between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town throughout Sunday.

Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town all day.

Details of all service alterations can be found via www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-alterations

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Daniel Farke reveals the lengths Canaries had to go in 2-2 Bristol City draw

Max Aarons grabbed Norwich City a point Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: First look around Norfolk’s newest leisure resort

One of the lodges at Norfolk Woods, Darwin Escapes's new multi-million pound luxury resort and spa at Pentney Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Marco Stiepermann rifled Norwich City in front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

Retailers hoping for a super Sunday after soggy Saturday

Christmas shopping should be fun

Hundreds of homes without power in west Norfolk

Homes have been left without power in west Norfolk Photo: UK Power Networks.

Festive evening held to thank ‘dedicated’ Wells arts centre volunteers

The Jingle and Mingle event at Wells Maltings saw 80 guests dressed in their best festive Christmas jumpers. Photo: Wells Maltings

Train passengers warned to check before they travel

Alteration works: passengers are being warned to check before they travel Photo: Steve Adams
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast