Greater Anglia to run extra trains for Cromer Carnival

PUBLISHED: 16:44 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 06 August 2019

Greater Anglia will run extra trains between sheringham and Cromer for the Cromer carnival. Photo: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia will run extra trains between sheringham and Cromer for the Cromer carnival. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

Greater Anglia is running additional train services to coincide with this year's Cromer Carnival.

A Abellio Greater Anglia Train travelling the Bittern Line into Sheringham. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREA Abellio Greater Anglia Train travelling the Bittern Line into Sheringham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Extra trains will run between Norwich and Cromer and Sheringham and Cromer on Wednesday, August 21.

The carnival, which is in its 50th year, will take place just a short walk from the railway station.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia is advising passengers that there are still likely to be large queues and very busy trains. Extra staff will be on hand to help.

In addition to the normal timetable, the following services will also run: Norwich to Cromer calling at Hoveton & Wroxham, Worstead, North Walsham and Roughton Road departing at 10.12am.

Cromer - Sheringham via West Runton will depart at 11.02am, 12.20pm, 2.40pm, 3.20pm, 4.20pm, 6.05pm 7.10pm, 8.15pm and 9.25pm.

Sherringham - Cromer via West Runton will depart at 12.08pm, 1.08pm, 3.08pm, 4.08pm, 5.08pm, 6.20pm, 7.25pm and 8.30pm.

There will also be an additional service from Sheringham - Norwich calling at West Runton, Cromer, Roughton Road, Gunton, North Walsham, Worstead, Hoveton & Wroxham and Salhouse leaving at 10.17pm.

