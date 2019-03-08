Smart new name for Norfolk train as charity gets cash boost
PUBLISHED: 14:27 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 12 June 2019
Archant 2019
Greater Anglia has raised thousands of pounds after running its third charity charter train.
A presentation was held at Norwich station where a representative from Greater Anglia gave the £22,000 cheque to EACH's corporate fundraiser Vicky Matthews.
Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs for Greater Anglia, said: "We're delighted to be able to present a cheque for £22,000 and 'The EACH Express 3' train headboard to EACH, following the successful Class 37 rail tour on May 18."
Greater Anglia has raised more than £54,000 in total for EACH with its charity trains, which gives the public the chance to ride their Class 37 locomotives. John Pickering, EACH chair of trustees, said: "We're obviously delighted to once again be benefiting from such a fantastic amount of money raised and would like to say a big thank you to Greater Anglia, as well as those who bought tickets for the special charter train."