Fault causes train trouble for commuters

Commuters are being encouraged to check before they travel this morning after a train fault causes delays and cancellations.

Several trains on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line have been cancelled this morning due to a train fault.

Two services on the mainline to London, the 6.48 from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 9am from Liverpool Street to Norwich have also been cancelled due to a points failure.

Between Norwich and Great Yarmouth the 6.52am from Norwich been cancelled as has the 8.09. The 7.30am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich has been cancelled as has the 8.46am service.

Delays are also expected on the Norwich to Cromer line until 8am due to an earlier train fault.

For the latest train updates visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.