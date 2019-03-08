Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Crammed passengers to wait until autumn for new beach-bound trains

PUBLISHED: 15:25 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 09 August 2019

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz Brooks

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz Brooks

Archant

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains.

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Stuart AndersonCustomers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Stuart Anderson

On July 22 this newspaper reported on an overcrowded 6pm train between Sheringham and Norwich that has "hundreds" of people on board.

Now, customers who use the service have been told they might have to wait until autumn to see the news trains on The Bitten line.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers on the Sheringham line on some busy services recently.

"Unfortunately two of our longer trains are badly damaged and out of service following separate incidents involving a tree on the line and animals on the line. These trains were both significantly damaged and we are working hard to repair them.

Passengers on the 7.47am Lowestoft to Norwich service were the first to experience the company’s new “bi-mode” trains, which switch between diesel and electric power. Photo: Greater AngliaPassengers on the 7.47am Lowestoft to Norwich service were the first to experience the company’s new “bi-mode” trains, which switch between diesel and electric power. Photo: Greater Anglia

You may also want to watch:

"We know how important it is for customers to get a seat, but we would rather run a train with one carriage than cancel the service - as that would be even more disruptive to even more passengers.

"The new bi-mode trains which will be used on the Norwich to Sheringham line will all be either three or four carriages long and will also be more reliable.

"The first of these trains have now started to come into service in Norfolk. Their roll-out will continue over the next few months and we expect them to start entering service on the Norwich to Sheringham line over the autumn."

Passengers on a crowded Greater Anglia train from Sheringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz BrooksPassengers on a crowded Greater Anglia train from Sheringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Last month, Lib Dem MP for North Norfolk, Sir Norman Lamb demanded an explanation from the rail firm, following reports single-coach trains were being used on the line at a higher rate than before.

Sir Norman said in a letter to Greater Anglia: "The reports of overcrowded service on the Norwich to North Walsham line are incredibly frustrating.

"I'm sure this sentiment is shared by the commuters on the line who are having to endure standing room only conditions too frequently. In the current hot weather, having to stand in an overcrowded train can be incredibly unpleasant."

The Bittern Line connects Norwich to the north Norfolk coast via Hoveton and Wroxham, North Walsham and Cromer before terminating at Sheringham.

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

Hoteliers to appear on new Channel 4 show hosted by Gogglebox stars

Hannah Springham, centre, with Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker. Pictures: Channel 4/ Freeform Productions

Green MEP wants an end to ‘intensive mega-agriculture’ in East Anglia

Catherine Rowett, Green Party MEP for the East of England. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists