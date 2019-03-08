Train services from Norwich cancelled after fault

Train services between Norwich and Lowestoft have been cancelled this morning (Friday).

The 7.55am service from Norwich to Lowestoft and the 8.50am service from Lowestoft to Norwich will not run.

Greater Anglia said this was due to a train fault.

It followed the cancellation of the 6.58am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, which the operator said was also due to a fault.