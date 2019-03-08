Search

Train services from Norwich cancelled after fault

PUBLISHED: 07:39 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 11 October 2019

Trains have been cancelled due to faults this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Trains have been cancelled due to faults this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Train services between Norwich and Lowestoft have been cancelled this morning (Friday).

The 7.55am service from Norwich to Lowestoft and the 8.50am service from Lowestoft to Norwich will not run.

Greater Anglia said this was due to a train fault.

It followed the cancellation of the 6.58am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, which the operator said was also due to a fault.

