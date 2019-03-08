Number of trains to and from Norwich cancelled
PUBLISHED: 06:53 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 04 November 2019
Archant
Trains to and from Norwich have been cancelled this morning (Monday).
The 6.33am service from Norwich to Cambridge, the 7.40am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, the 8.09am service from Cambridge to Norwich and the 10am service from Liverpool Street to Norwich have all been cancelled.
Greater Anglia said this was due to train faults.
The operator also reminded passengers that until Friday, December 13, trains from Norwich, Diss, Stowmarket, Ipswich and Manningtree heading towards London before 7.30am on weekdays may depart a few minutes early "due to seasonal weather and track conditions".