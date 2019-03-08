Trains between Norwich and London cancelled due to signalling fault
PUBLISHED: 07:31 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 09 April 2019
Morning commuters face disruption after rail services along the Norwich to London line were cancelled.
Greater Anglia said a fault with the signalling system was affecting services on the line.
The services cancelled include the 6.25am service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, the 6.39am service from Ipswich to Norwich and the 8am and 9am services from Norwich to Liverpool Street.