Step on board the new Greater Anglia trains at virtual reality roadshow

There is a chance to virtually step on board the new Great Anglia trains set to come into service next year.

The train company’s virtual reality roadshow returns to Norwich railway station on Friday, December 21, which will include a special giveaway of a Google Cardboard headset which transforms a smartphone into a virtual reality gadget.

People attending the roadshow, from 3pm to 7pm, will get the chance to look around all three types of the new trains that will replace the existing Greater Anglia trains on the network.

Passengers can walk all the way through each train, go to the café bar on the Stadler Intercity train, visit the accessible toilet and look at the new passenger information screens.

Ian McConnell, Greater Anglia franchising and programmes director said: “Our new trains are really going to transform train travel in East Anglia. The state-of-the-art features will ensure customers can travel in comfort.”