Train services cancelled between Norwich and coast

PUBLISHED: 06:55 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 15 October 2019

Some morning trains between Norwich and the coast have been cancelled.

Some morning trains between Norwich and the coast have been cancelled. Picture: Archant

Archant

Morning commuters face disruption after several trains between Norwich and the coast were cancelled.

The 6.45am service from Norwich to Lowestoft, the 7.15am service from Norwich to Sheringham, the 7.33am service from Lowestoft to Norwich and the 8.22am service from Sheringham to Norwich have all been cancelled this morning (Tuesday).

This followed earlier cancellations of the 6.24am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and the 5.53am Cromer to Norwich service.

Greater Anglia said the cancellations were due to train faults.

