'Ill and disruptive' rail passenger causes services to be altered

PUBLISHED: 07:08 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:08 17 April 2019

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a passenger. Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a passenger. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A “disruptive passenger” has caused two Greater Anglia services to be curtailed.

The 5am service on Wednesday from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was terminated at Ipswich and the 7.30am service from Liverpool Street to Norwich will instead start at Colchester at 8.23am due to a passenger who the operator said was both ill and disruptive.

On Twitter a Greater Anglia spokesman said an ambulance had been called at first as the passenger was thought to be unwell, but that he had been unresponsive to “the conductor, ambulance and the police until he was physically moved”.

