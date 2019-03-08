Greater Anglia scrap 'abused' free snacks deal in first class at weekends

Greater Anglia has stopped offering free first class food and drink at weekend as customers were eating and drinking too much.

The train company has scrapped complimentary refreshments after they found it was "being abused" at weekends.

Customers travelling with a first class ticket on the intercity service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street could previously enjoy unlimited tea, coffee, fruit juice, water, biscuits and crisps on the service.

Passengers travelling in the week or season ticket holders are unaffected by the new rules.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "We have reviewed our first class product offer and made some changes.

"Unfortunately we found that the system of offering complimentary refreshments was being abused at weekends and it no longer was commercially viable.

"However, complimentary refreshments are still available to first class season tickets holders on the weekend and to all first class customers on weekdays.

"For non-season ticket holders, we have partially changed the offer.

"Complimentary refreshments are no longer available at weekends, however a wider range of drinks and snacks are available to purchase from the café bar on board.

"We welcome all feedback about our services and would encourage customers to get in touch with us direct."

However, some customers have branded the changes unfair with season ticket holders still able to get the freebies at weekends.

Andy E tweeted: "This is an outrageous discrimination against first class ticket holders versus first class season ticket holders.

David Cowey tweeted his own suggestion: "Did you not consider restricting complimentary refreshments to just free tea and coffee?

"Then your first class customers could have a drink.

Unlikely that people would 'abuse' this (well unless they had a bladder the size of a medicine ball)."

Greater Anglia also announced in December they were scrapping all its first class seating, apart from the intercity service, from January 2 2020.