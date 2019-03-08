Signalling fault causing disruption to trains between Norwich and Ipswich

Trains between Norwich and Ipswich have been affected by a signalling fault, Greater Anglia said. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Signalling problems are causing delays on the Norwich to London railway line.

#Norwich - Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 21:00. — GA Mainline (@ga_mainline) September 20, 2019

A fault with the signalling system between Norwich and Stowmarket caused delays and disruption to train services on the line on Friday.

Greater Anglia said at 7.50pm that all lines had reopened following the fault, but that trains running between Norwich and Ipswich may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until at least 9pm.