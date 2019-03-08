Early morning train services cancelled

Greater Anglia cancelled some services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth on Wednesday. Picture: Archant Archant

Some train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled this morning (Wednesday).

The 6.11am service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and 6.58am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich have been cancelled, which Greater Anglia said was due to a fault.

It followed the earlier cancellation of the 5.53am Cromer to Norwich service, which the operator said was also due to a train fault.