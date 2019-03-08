Train services from Norwich suspended after points failure

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft have been disrupted by a points failure at Brundall.

Train services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft have been suspended.

Greater Anglia said a points failure at Brundall has blocked some lines running through the area.

Network Rail engineers are on route to the site to fix the problem.

Disruption, including delays and cancellations, is expected to continue until at least 10am.

Meanwhile a points failure at London Liverpool Street station is disrupting service going out of the station to East and West Anglia.

Tickets are being accepted on Great Northern and C2C services.